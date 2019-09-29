Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,985 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $61,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.92.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.82. 25,352,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,844,036. The stock has a market cap of $993.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.24 and a 200-day moving average of $199.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

