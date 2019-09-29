Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 79,311 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Kohl’s worth $17,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 16,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 price objective on Kohl’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.06.

Shares of KSS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,944. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 47.86%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.