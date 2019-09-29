Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Churchill Downs worth $21,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 151.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 110.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $122.01. 225,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,344. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.92. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $132.73.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.85 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 34.23%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $692,129.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,351.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

