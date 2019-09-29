Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340,191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $18,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth $966,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 28.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,434,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after buying an additional 313,692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 325.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 116,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 89,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 527,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. 10,509,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,020,390. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. Infosys Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Infosys had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $218.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

