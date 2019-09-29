Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,865,953 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 36,769 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $21,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OAS. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 33.3% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,032 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 53.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 220,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $539,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, COO Taylor L. Reid acquired 45,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $124,365.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,462,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,380.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Hagale acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 105,060 shares of company stock worth $292,666 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OAS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.46. 8,961,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,208,344. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $14.57.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $529.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.63 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

OAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Williams Capital cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

