Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 47,188 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,207,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,055,897. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $120.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

