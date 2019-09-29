Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 47.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stephens set a $105.00 price target on shares of Avalara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.37.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $89,782.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward A. Gilhuly sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $21,452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 910,047 shares of company stock valued at $77,111,828. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR traded down $4.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.92. 1,754,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,195. Avalara Inc has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $94.31. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

