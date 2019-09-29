Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Hologic by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 199.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,622,000 after buying an additional 173,810 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 451,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,874,000 after buying an additional 38,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Hologic to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.86.

NASDAQ HOLX remained flat at $$49.61 during trading on Friday. 2,534,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,980. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $52.19.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.91 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $381,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $9,480,692.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

