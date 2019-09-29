Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,625 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,906,000 after purchasing an additional 581,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,822,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,757,000 after purchasing an additional 212,128 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Republic Services by 69.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,350,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,551,000 after purchasing an additional 95,240 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Republic Services by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,434,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,321,000 after purchasing an additional 241,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,046,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,117 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,530. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,244. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.50. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

