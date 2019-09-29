Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,304 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 49,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 11,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 64,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $328,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,852.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $104,932.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,482 shares in the company, valued at $506,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,436 shares of company stock worth $2,024,102. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RF. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $18.50 price target on shares of Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.34.

Shares of RF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,700,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,773,712. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.37 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

