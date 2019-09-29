Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 371,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 155,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,190,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,521,000 after buying an additional 274,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,947. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average of $60.14. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

