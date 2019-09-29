Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 308.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,206,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,971,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total transaction of $406,569.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AZPN traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.96. The company had a trading volume of 679,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,687. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.59. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $142.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $195.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.71 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 62.06% and a net margin of 43.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $131.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.57.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

