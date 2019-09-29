Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 3,839 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,943,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,362,375,000 after purchasing an additional 781,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,314,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,528 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,281,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,435,000 after purchasing an additional 94,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,437,000 after purchasing an additional 434,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.29 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.09.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.01.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

