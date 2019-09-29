Veil (VEIL) Price Hits $0.0741 on Major Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0741 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. Veil has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $65,348.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00189836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.01027454 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00021188 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00088934 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veil’s total supply is 48,358,238 coins and its circulating supply is 45,716,409 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Veil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

