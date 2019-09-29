Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 261,676 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,079,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.92% of nVent Electric worth $373,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,597,000 after acquiring an additional 151,472 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in nVent Electric by 43.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 42,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in nVent Electric by 54.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 125,715 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in nVent Electric by 4.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 633,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,090,000 after acquiring an additional 24,195 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in nVent Electric by 436.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 202,386 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak acquired 5,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $106,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.90. 2,575,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,779. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

