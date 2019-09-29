Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 23,179 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,585,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.65% of Crane worth $382,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James A. Lavish sold 650 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $56,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,763.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.29. 247,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,807. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.25.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Crane had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $841.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CR. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

