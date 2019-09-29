Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.1% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Microsoft worth $82,118,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Lunia Capital LP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 9,650.2% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after buying an additional 16,861,809 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 13,479.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $872,628,000 after buying an additional 8,662,023 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,230,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,181,303,000 after buying an additional 4,126,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,177,809 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,314,875,000 after buying an additional 2,243,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.21.

In related news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,785,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.73. 22,477,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,032,816. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $142.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1,065.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

