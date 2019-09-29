Vanguard Group Inc. Has $388.40 Million Stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,943,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 121,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.11% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $388,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 806.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 112.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 45.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Bank of America set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.42.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $125,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total transaction of $269,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 794,810 shares of company stock valued at $86,961,210 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG traded down $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.28. 450,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,526. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 62.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

