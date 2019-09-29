Vanguard Group Inc. Has $365.40 Million Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,790,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.71% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $365,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,398,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAC traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.05. 256,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,625. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.70 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $105,986.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,561.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

