Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 421,465 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,867,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.98% of Agree Realty worth $375,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.2% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.72. 187,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $76.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.22.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Farris G. Kalil sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $65,865.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADC. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.