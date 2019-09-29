VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Gap Down to $28.11

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.72, but opened at $28.11. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 85,786,096 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,581,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779,175 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1,801.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052,972 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,106,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,206,000.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

