ValuEngine Lowers Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.20.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of CHH stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.84. The company had a trading volume of 161,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,173. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average is $85.39. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $66.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 141.56%. The firm had revenue of $317.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 11,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $1,023,766.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,152,000 after buying an additional 81,654 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 992,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,383,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,393,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 597,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,982,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,668.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,138,000 after buying an additional 554,493 shares during the period. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.