Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTN. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Vail Resorts to $247.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $261.00 target price on Vail Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.46.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN stock opened at $236.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $179.60 and a twelve month high of $286.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.40.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $244.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.91 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vail Resorts by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,488 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 157,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vail Resorts by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Vail Resorts by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.