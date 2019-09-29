Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $244.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $236.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.40. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $179.60 and a fifty-two week high of $286.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MTN. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.46.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.