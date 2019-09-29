Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Given “Hold” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vaccinex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ VCNX traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,291. Vaccinex has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 6,349.13% and a negative return on equity of 306.27%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vaccinex will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert Friedberg acquired 1,838,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $7,499,998.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Catalyst Group Managem General acquired 2,678,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $74,999,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,701,682 shares of company stock valued at $83,254,186. Company insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

Featured Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaccinex (VCNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.