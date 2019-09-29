USDK (USDK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.16 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.16 million and approximately $20.01 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00012232 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00190686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.01024434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00021170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00088671 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.