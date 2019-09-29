US Bancorp DE Sells 79,295 Shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,295 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in E. W. Scripps were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSP. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps during the first quarter worth about $2,983,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

Shares of SSP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.18. 481,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,814. E. W. Scripps has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $23.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Corina S. Granado purchased 38,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $453,973.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,342,456.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on E. W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised E. W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP).

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.