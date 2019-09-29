US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,551 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.7% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of SHYG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,016. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.2054 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

