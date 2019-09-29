US Bancorp DE Has $542,000 Holdings in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Onespan worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Onespan by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,522,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Onespan by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,042,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after buying an additional 570,944 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Onespan by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 570,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Onespan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Onespan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Onespan in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Onespan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ:OSPN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,945. The firm has a market cap of $577.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. Onespan Inc has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $21.61.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.29 million. Onespan had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Onespan Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

