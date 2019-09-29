US Bancorp DE Has $505,000 Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,696,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,044,000 after purchasing an additional 802,211 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,645,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,090,000 after purchasing an additional 130,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,791,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,469,000 after purchasing an additional 47,372 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,756,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,251,000 after purchasing an additional 298,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,460,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,317,000 after purchasing an additional 126,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup set a $34.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Steel Dynamics to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie set a $31.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

STLD traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,115,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.64. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez bought 8,920 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $247,262.40. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

