US Bancorp DE Has $480,000 Stake in Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Finisar were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Finisar by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 483,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 70,917 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Finisar by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 80,556 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Finisar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 5,625,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,656,000 after buying an additional 71,238 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Finisar by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 247,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 44,998 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Finisar by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 161,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Finisar stock remained flat at $$23.77 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. Finisar Co. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Finisar in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Finisar from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Finisar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finisar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.53.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

