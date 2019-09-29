US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

EWH stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,793,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,116. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

