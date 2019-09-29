US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 9.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,183,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,008,000 after buying an additional 101,186 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 527,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

CMP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.08. 261,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $69.23.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $245.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.99 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 149.22%.

In other news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 2,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.46 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

