US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Twilio were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 129,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $69,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $54,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,201 shares of company stock worth $20,557,709. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Twilio from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.62.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $4.34 on Friday, hitting $106.56. 3,855,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.60. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.43 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

