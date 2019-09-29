Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.93

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 46689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Upwork from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -34.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.14 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 110,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $1,699,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bruce Dunlevie sold 48,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $721,852.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,811 shares of company stock valued at $29,280,075 in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the second quarter worth $20,650,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Upwork by 21.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 80,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Upwork during the second quarter worth $1,492,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Upwork during the second quarter worth $1,597,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 37.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 94,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

