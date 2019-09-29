United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC reduced its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 149,089 shares during the quarter. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $16,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTX. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 17,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in United Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 25,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Seaport Global Securities raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.67.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,279. The firm has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.72.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $112,259.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $564,221.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,307.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

