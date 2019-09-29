United Services Automobile Association Trims Stock Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59,308 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.07% of Baidu worth $27,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 71.2% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Baidu by 7.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 1.9% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 5.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Barclays set a $135.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.06.

Shares of BIDU traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,661,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,653. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $231.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.41.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.