United Services Automobile Association Sells 81,444 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,328 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 81,444 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.20% of Citrix Systems worth $25,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 334 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 294 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,416 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

NASDAQ CTXS traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $95.81. 1,572,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,948. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $112.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 95.52% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $631,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,609,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $520,182.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,335.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,473 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,551. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

