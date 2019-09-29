United Services Automobile Association Purchases 83,200 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.13% of Cintas worth $32,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cintas by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,245,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 17,451.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,748,000 after purchasing an additional 417,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.80.

In other Cintas news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,274,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,008,331.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,651. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $155.98 and a 12-month high of $270.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.