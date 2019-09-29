United Services Automobile Association Has $38.47 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,987 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.20% of Rockwell Automation worth $38,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,664.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $70,873,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 117.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,098,000 after acquiring an additional 230,298 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 504.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,454,000 after acquiring an additional 221,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,168,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,835,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on Rockwell Automation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.25. 757,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.65. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $141.46 and a 12 month high of $191.96.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $531,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $47,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

