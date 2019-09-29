United Services Automobile Association Grows Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,447 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.09% of Prudential Financial worth $34,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,152. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $106.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.22%.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon purchased 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $300,648.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 64,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,867.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.84 per share, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,854.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 target price on Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

