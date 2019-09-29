United Services Automobile Association Acquires 1,476 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $31,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 36.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 104,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 27,988 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 84.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 121.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 15,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,272,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946,818. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $52.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Compass Point set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $4,430,886.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,997,842. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

