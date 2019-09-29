United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,447 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 5.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 874,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 38,420 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 75,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 29,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $607.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. United Natural Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

