United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Insurance from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 target price on United Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. 114,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,349. The stock has a market cap of $595.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Insurance will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Insurance news, Director Patrick Maroney bought 3,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott St bought 4,258 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $50,201.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,983.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,960 shares of company stock valued at $140,456 over the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Insurance by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,279,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,766,000 after purchasing an additional 98,873 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Insurance by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after acquiring an additional 127,709 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Insurance by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,061,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after acquiring an additional 136,526 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in United Insurance by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 599,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 137,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Insurance by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 369,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

