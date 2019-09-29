UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Short Interest Down 17.5% in September

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in UGI by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in UGI by 2,296.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in UGI by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 162,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. UGI has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $59.31.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. UGI had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities analysts predict that UGI will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on UGI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

