UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of UDR worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $452,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,728,468.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,100 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $149,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,929.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UDR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.33. 1,627,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,429. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $49.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

