UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 786,733 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of UDR worth $77,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 48,728 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 16.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 174,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 25,162 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 27.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.33. 1,627,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,429. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $49.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UDR. Mizuho lifted their target price on UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In related news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,100 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $149,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,929.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $452,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 193,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,728,468.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

