UBS Group AG Trims Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,216,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 390,942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $78,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 739.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Shares of CFG traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,140,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $39.69.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.