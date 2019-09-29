UBS Group AG Trims Position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 703,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $57,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,272,000 after buying an additional 83,986 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 481,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after buying an additional 314,729 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,840,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 244,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,617,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

VGLT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.52. 238,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,737. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $91.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.