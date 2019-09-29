UBS Group AG Sells 291,463 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 22.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,014,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 291,463 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $58,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,385,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,002,000 after acquiring an additional 232,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,953,000 after acquiring an additional 192,091 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,560,000 after acquiring an additional 281,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,308,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,728,000 after acquiring an additional 434,990 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,882,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,061,000 after acquiring an additional 101,773 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,088,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,209,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,542,641.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,305,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,359,175.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,507,631 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSOD. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.58. The stock had a trading volume of 564,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.30 and a beta of 1.12. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.89 and a 12-month high of $62.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.83 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

